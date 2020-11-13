The Western Union (NYSE:WU) & Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Head to Head Analysis

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) and The Western Union (NYSE:WU) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Farfetch and The Western Union’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farfetch -54.36% -59.19% -30.66% The Western Union 12.38% -1,029.12% 8.39%

Risk & Volatility

Farfetch has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Western Union has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Farfetch and The Western Union’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farfetch $1.02 billion 14.37 -$385.30 million ($1.21) -35.71 The Western Union $5.29 billion 1.62 $1.06 billion $1.73 12.06

The Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than Farfetch. Farfetch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Western Union, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.2% of Farfetch shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of The Western Union shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Farfetch and The Western Union, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farfetch 0 2 10 0 2.83 The Western Union 6 8 4 0 1.89

Farfetch currently has a consensus target price of $34.92, suggesting a potential downside of 19.19%. The Western Union has a consensus target price of $22.41, suggesting a potential upside of 7.44%. Given The Western Union’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Western Union is more favorable than Farfetch.

Summary

The Western Union beats Farfetch on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals. The Other segment comprises electronic-based and cash-based bill payment services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

