Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) had its price target decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermon Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.67.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

NYSE THR opened at $11.76 on Monday. Thermon Group has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $390.20 million, a PE ratio of 84.01 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.26%. Research analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce Thames purchased 8,100 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $89,586.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 104.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 206,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 105,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Thermon Group by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 288,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 93,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,865,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Thermon Group by 1,629.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.