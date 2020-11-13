Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,812,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Thor Industries by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,882,000 after purchasing an additional 546,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Thor Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,741,000 after acquiring an additional 21,032 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,843,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Thor Industries by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,017,000 after acquiring an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THO. ValuEngine lowered Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Northcoast Research raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Truist lowered their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

NYSE:THO opened at $84.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.18. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $121.33.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

