TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 12,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.57, for a total value of $7,268,618.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,650.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small acquired 72,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $508.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,668,302.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,134 shares of company stock valued at $65,219,861. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $556.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.80.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

