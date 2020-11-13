Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 260 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1,810.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson raised Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.38.

In other Wayfair news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 293,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.02, for a total transaction of $87,173,290.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $374,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 474,133 shares of company stock valued at $140,002,453. 30.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wayfair stock opened at $250.54 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $349.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.89, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.79.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

