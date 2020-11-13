Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 9,190 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 561.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 190,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director David E. I. Pyott purchased 12,800 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,278.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $169,489.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMRN stock opened at $76.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.86 and its 200 day moving average is $97.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.69. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.25 and a 1-year high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. The company had revenue of $476.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.63%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

