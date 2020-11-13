Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 442,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 97,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 87.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $459.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.08 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $2,366,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,944.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 291,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Zelman & Associates raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

