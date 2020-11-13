Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 150 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 134.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 40.4% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 411.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total value of $3,381,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,409,788.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,447 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock worth $11,600,780 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $414.18 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.22 and a fifty-two week high of $429.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

TYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $423.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.50.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

