Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 76.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 58,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $4,587,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 105,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares in the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $4,480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,876,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,487 shares of company stock worth $9,870,452. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

