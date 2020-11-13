Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.05% of Ulta Beauty worth $6,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 50.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 28.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $453,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $248.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.08. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.96.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.