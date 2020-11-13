Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,672 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 97,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,634,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,741 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

COO stock opened at $336.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $371.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.11 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $888,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total transaction of $348,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,325. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.77.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.