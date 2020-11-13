Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in PPL by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 138,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in PPL by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 90,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in PPL by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 112,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 273,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.89 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average is $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

