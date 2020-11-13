Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,983,084,000 after buying an additional 5,038,308 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,443,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,283 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,733,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,690,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,909,000 after purchasing an additional 979,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,199,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,548,000 after purchasing an additional 692,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

Ventas stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $63.38.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

