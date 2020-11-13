Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Realty Income by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 272,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Realty Income by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 51,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 85,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on O. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

Realty Income stock opened at $61.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average is $59.43. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

