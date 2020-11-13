Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 83,925.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,410 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in IDEX during the third quarter worth about $5,429,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 91.3% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of IDEX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 580,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

In other IDEX news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total transaction of $20,789,159.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,107,490.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $28,913,667.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,614,434.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,209 shares of company stock valued at $53,719,626 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on IEX. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.82.

Shares of IEX opened at $189.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.39. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $197.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.