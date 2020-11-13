Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,298,000 after buying an additional 2,656,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,866,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,034,251,000 after buying an additional 835,272 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,575,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,553,000 after buying an additional 481,433 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 76.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,044,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,865,000 after buying an additional 452,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 27.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,988,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,836,000 after buying an additional 432,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $188,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,330 shares of company stock valued at $568,120. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG opened at $113.15 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $118.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.34.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Bank of America downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.08.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.