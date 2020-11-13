Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,738,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,170,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,644 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,280,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,519 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,448,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,923 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,889,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,250,000 after acquiring an additional 482,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,234,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,887,000 after acquiring an additional 334,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

SPG opened at $69.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.26. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $155.45.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

