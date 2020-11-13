Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,930 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,156,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 243,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 58,152 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,022,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,714,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Slack Technologies news, Director John Ofarrell sold 10,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $204,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,263 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $199,805.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 180,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,956,091.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,716 shares of company stock worth $10,366,166. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -44.64 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $40.07.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on WORK. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Slack Technologies from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Slack Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

