Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.53 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 27.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 35.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 16.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

Shares of MAS opened at $54.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.71 and its 200-day moving average is $52.17. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. Analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

In related news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at $759,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $205,946.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379 over the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

