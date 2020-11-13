Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $6.09 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IP. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,068.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.83.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.42.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

