Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $6.38 Million Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.06% of Annaly Capital Management worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 15.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.2% in the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 22,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NLY. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

NYSE NLY opened at $7.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

