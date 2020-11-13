Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $6.96 Million Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 21.0% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 25.8% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 15,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 16.6% during the third quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at about $8,227,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at about $6,721,000.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total value of $14,652,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,102,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.52, for a total value of $3,419,314.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,862,561.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,955 shares of company stock worth $49,801,758 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $289.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $288.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.74. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of -173.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $353.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $256.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. FBN Securities boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $211.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.42.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

