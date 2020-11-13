Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $7.41 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 30,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Members Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 17.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 30,681 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

Shares of VLO opened at $47.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.19.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.