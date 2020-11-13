Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $7.49 Million Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,355 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $7,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 137,486 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,286 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTXS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.93.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $115.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.22. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.76.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $267,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,065.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $2,680,314.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,904 shares of company stock worth $7,905,022. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

