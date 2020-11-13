Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.06% of Chegg worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chegg by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chegg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,438,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,263,000 after purchasing an additional 54,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Chegg stock opened at $70.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.97. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $89.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.16 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $102,681.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,738,166.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $1,855,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,027,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,317,898.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,584 shares of company stock valued at $5,161,694. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chegg from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Chegg from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chegg from $67.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

