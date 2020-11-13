Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 7,520 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 22.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,751 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth $207,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays raised Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

NYSE RCL opened at $68.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $88,704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $38,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,887,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

