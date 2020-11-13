Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 82.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $49,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $2,976,696.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

CHRW opened at $90.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $106.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.68.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

