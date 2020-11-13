Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $354.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $341.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.32. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $365.69.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

