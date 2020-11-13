Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Catalent were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 133.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Catalent by 646.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000.

In related news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 4,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $372,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $201,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,858 shares of company stock worth $18,387,619 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $103.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.89, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.59. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $120.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

