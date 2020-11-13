Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of NortonLifeLock worth $7,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 46.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,124,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,222,000 after buying an additional 7,919,787 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 1,123.3% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 4,045,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,228,000 after buying an additional 3,715,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2,269.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,186,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,067 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 51.8% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,079,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 312.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,337,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,915 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on NLOK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.14.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

