Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 100 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,470,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 147,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS stock opened at $114.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $117.92.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

