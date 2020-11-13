Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 110 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,066 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,020,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,879 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 47.0% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,641,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,848,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 94.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,020,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,496,000 after acquiring an additional 496,315 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,686,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,778,000 after acquiring an additional 307,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 65.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,601,000 after acquiring an additional 305,411 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $131.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $142.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.09.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.06.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

