Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,791 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 18.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,669,000 after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,332,000 after acquiring an additional 60,679 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,244.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,040 shares of company stock valued at $800,467. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.77.

Nasdaq stock opened at $126.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.17. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.