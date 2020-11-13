Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 180 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 79,185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,460 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $148,215.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,379 shares of company stock worth $390,343. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS opened at $64.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.59. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

