Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 210 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 46.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 3.7% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in State Street by 3.3% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in State Street by 74.2% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.72.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $66.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average of $63.49. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

