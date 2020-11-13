Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 2,338 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 915.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 171.2% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 35.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Qorvo from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $181,108.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,954,580.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $127,229.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,239.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,311 shares of company stock worth $2,837,043 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $146.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $154.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.17 and its 200-day moving average is $119.64.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.