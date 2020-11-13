Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 240 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 103.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 24.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average is $56.81. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity Residential to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.68.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

