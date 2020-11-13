Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 2,990 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $8,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco increased its holdings in The Hershey by 298.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 539.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 223,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,972,000 after acquiring an additional 23,507 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HSY opened at $153.56 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.25.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at $23,168,127.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682 in the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.13.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

