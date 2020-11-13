Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 56 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $141,124,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 995.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 279,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,241,000 after acquiring an additional 253,765 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,149,000 after acquiring an additional 229,748 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 222,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,849,000 after acquiring an additional 151,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 375.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,088,000 after acquiring an additional 119,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total value of $13,244,180.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,822,361.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $260.35 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.51 and a 12-month high of $329.85. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.43.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $585.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. 140166 reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

