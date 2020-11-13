Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 7,070 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 55.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Zillow Group by 37.1% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $107.42 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.92.

In other Zillow Group news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 6,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $490,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,964,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,211,890.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 7,589 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $634,743.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,959,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,511,419.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,243 shares of company stock valued at $36,024,721. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Z has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Standpoint Research cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.60.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

