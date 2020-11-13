Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 80 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. BNP Paribas raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.44.

EFX opened at $162.52 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $181.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

