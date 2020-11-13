Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 90 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $197.27 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.80 and a 1-year high of $213.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.85.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

