Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at $61,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRDK. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.40.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $150.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.01 and a beta of 1.07. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $156.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

