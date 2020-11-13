Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,198 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Snap were worth $8,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,266,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,290,000 after buying an additional 815,953 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 54,504 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 819.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The company has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 1.52. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $45.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,418 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $128,189.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,500,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $56,640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 81,273,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,894,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,527,678 shares of company stock valued at $172,128,554 in the last ninety days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNAP. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Snap from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.