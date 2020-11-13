Truist Lowers Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $252.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Truist from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $186.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.92. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $75.20 and a twelve month high of $253.00. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.09 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $501,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total transaction of $585,637.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,713.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,671 in the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,301,000 after buying an additional 34,161 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Teladoc Health by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Teladoc Health by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

