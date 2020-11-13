Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,126 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Trustmark worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Trustmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 9.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 127.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 22,971 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 8.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRMK. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Trustmark stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. Trustmark Co. has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.46. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.34. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

