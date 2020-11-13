Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) (LON:TUNG) Shares Gap Down to $33.25

Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) (LON:TUNG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.25, but opened at $31.10. Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) shares last traded at $32.10, with a volume of 6,512 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) in a report on Monday, July 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 30.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 35.18. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 million and a PE ratio of -1.51.

About Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) (LON:TUNG)

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides trade finance and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

