Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Price Target Raised to $6.50

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.53.

Shares of TWO opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561,145 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,708,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,383 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,620,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,038 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,969 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,427,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

