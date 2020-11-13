Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) (LON:TSI) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) (LON:TSI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.13. Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 254,625,374 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.11.

About Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) (LON:TSI)

Two Shields Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition investments. The firm prefers to invest in digital and technology enabled businesses, natural resources, cyber-security and e-commerce sectors. It focuses on identifying and investing in mineral exploration and mining properties, and the natural resources sector.

