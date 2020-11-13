U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee Sells 2,222 Shares

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $249,352.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

USPH stock opened at $106.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.45 and a 200-day moving average of $82.49. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $134.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $108.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.43 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 115.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at $203,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

